Analysts Offer Predictions for CV Sciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CV Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CV Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CVSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

