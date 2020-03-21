Analysts Issue Forecasts for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report released on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

HFC stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 128,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

