Analysts Expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.56). U.S. Silica posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $1.04 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

