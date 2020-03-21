Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

APH opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

