American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 138,845 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,752 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

AXL stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $334.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

