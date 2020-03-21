Altice USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 11,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical volume of 2,137 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,804,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

