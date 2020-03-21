AltaCorp Capital Trims High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Target Price to C$0.90

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its target price cut by AltaCorp Capital from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price target on High Arctic Energy Services and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE HWO opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of $34.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$4.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.