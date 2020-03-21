Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a daily sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

