Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $30,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $8,765,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 169,261 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $7,069,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

