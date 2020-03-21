Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.29% of Alamo Group worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.