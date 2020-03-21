Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.27.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$12.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.70. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

