AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. AFLAC has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.