ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ADTRAN reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $207,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $1,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 573,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

