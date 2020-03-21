ADT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,510% compared to the typical daily volume of 946 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,618 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $16,301,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,652 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADT. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.