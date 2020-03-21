Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 374100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,490. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

