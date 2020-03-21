Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACER opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

ACER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.