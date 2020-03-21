Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $188.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

ACN stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. Accenture has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

