ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Buys $34,965,000.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,050,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 642,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,268,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.