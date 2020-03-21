7,914 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,405.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CM opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

