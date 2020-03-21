6,982 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

