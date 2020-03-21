6,500 Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.48. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

