6,300 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE WD opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.