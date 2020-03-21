480,953 Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 480,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $4,249,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,298,874 shares in the company, valued at $94,276,822.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,347 shares of company stock worth $32,765,288 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.