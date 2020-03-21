44,200 Shares in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Brightsphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

