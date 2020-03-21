4,180 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

