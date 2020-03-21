392,933 Shares in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 392,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FII. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 18.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the third quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the third quarter worth $261,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

FII opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.