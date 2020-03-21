28,203 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 214,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

