2,200 Shares in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 69.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 244.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $274.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.55.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

