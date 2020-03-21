21,769 Shares in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Everbridge as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,499 shares of company stock worth $9,114,894 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

