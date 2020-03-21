200,069 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 24.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE ACC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

