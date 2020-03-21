19,300 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $487,047.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE BJ opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

