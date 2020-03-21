18,653 Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

