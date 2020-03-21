17,565 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Teradyne stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

