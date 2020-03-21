17,515 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,736.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $138.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

