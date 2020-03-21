139,719 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.