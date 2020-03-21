10,525 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $472.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

