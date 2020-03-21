10,200 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.