$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.