-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of CZR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.