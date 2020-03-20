Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.