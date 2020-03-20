Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS ZMTP opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Zoom Telephonics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Get Zoom Telephonics alerts:

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 56.72% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

Recommended Story: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Telephonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Telephonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.