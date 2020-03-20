Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.67. Zinc Media Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.47).

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite purchased 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.