Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market capitalization of $560,566.92 and approximately $44,434.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.04467687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00068124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038886 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

