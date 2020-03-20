Zacks Investment Research Lowers CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

