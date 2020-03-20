Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Hold

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.