Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMV.

IMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IMV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of IMV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

