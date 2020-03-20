Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.49). Guess? posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Guess? stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Guess? has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

