Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Vericel reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.85 million, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

