Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE CIO opened at $7.60 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.60.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet bought 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

