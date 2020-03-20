Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from National Securities

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at National Securities in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. National Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 124.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YTEN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.42. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $3.98. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -25.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 106.59% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

